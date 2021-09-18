Survey shows Nelson County, ND, will need more than 240 employees in next two years
Nelson County will need more than 240 new employees over the next two years, according to a survey of the county’s businesses. The survey also showed that businesses in the county — situated in northeast North Dakota between Grand Forks and Devils Lake — have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and also that business challenges in the county include a lack of housing options and a lack of community support. Overall, according to the survey, the average need for new employees in the county is about two per small business.www.jamestownsun.com
