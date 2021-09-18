EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada’s close election?

Justin Trudeau may have won reelection as Canada’s prime minister Monday night, but he is certainly disappointed that he did not receive the absolute majority in parliament that he had hoped for. While a pandemic-induced surge in mail-in ballots will delay the certification of the final result, it appears that each party won almost the same number of seats that they did in the previous federal election in 2019, so Trudeau will still need the support of at least one major opposition party to stay in power. Maxime Bernier — the leader of the populist/alt-right People’s Party of Canada — can claim a cleaner victory, even if he didn’t win a single seat. He has succeeded in his quest to prevent his former colleagues in the Conservative Party from holding office.

