EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada’s close election?

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough reelection battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole. Trudeau called an early election for Monday in hopes of winning a parliamentary majority and strengthening his government. But he has struggled to explain why he was in a rush to schedule the snap vote during the coronavirus pandemic. The opposition has relentlessly accused him of doing it for his own personal ambition. Polls suggest neither Trudeau’s Liberal Party nor O’Toole’s Conservatives are likely to win a majority of Parliament’s 338 seats, meaning both would need to form an alliance with a smaller party to pass legislation.

Washington Post

Trudeau sort of won Canada’s election. But a new alt-right party got exactly what it wanted.

Justin Trudeau may have won reelection as Canada’s prime minister Monday night, but he is certainly disappointed that he did not receive the absolute majority in parliament that he had hoped for. While a pandemic-induced surge in mail-in ballots will delay the certification of the final result, it appears that each party won almost the same number of seats that they did in the previous federal election in 2019, so Trudeau will still need the support of at least one major opposition party to stay in power. Maxime Bernier — the leader of the populist/alt-right People’s Party of Canada — can claim a cleaner victory, even if he didn’t win a single seat. He has succeeded in his quest to prevent his former colleagues in the Conservative Party from holding office.
POLITICS
wxxinews.org

Connections: Understanding Canada's election

Canada just had an election, which might come as a shock to Americans who assume that all national elections last two years. Canada does it in about two months. It appears that Justin Trudeau will keep his job, but his rather early call for an election was a risky bet that nearly blew up.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Factbox-The Platforms of the Major Parties in Canada's Election

(Reuters) - Key policy priorities of the main Canadian parties in the Sept. 20 federal election. ECONOMY - Help create more than 1 million jobs by extending a recovery hiring program to enable businesses to take on more workers. Provide aid to the culture and tourism sectors. TAXES - Raise...
ELECTIONS
thefreepress.ca

CANADA VOTES: Polls now closed in country’s 2021 federal snap election

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway. The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.
ELECTIONS
abc17news.com

Polls close in Canada election as Trudeau seeks to fend off conservative rival

Polls have officially closed in Canada for a tightly contested general election pitting incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against conservative rival Erin O’Toole. With multiple time zones, Canada’s polling stations closed at staggered times throughout the evening on Monday, but Elections Canada said in a tweet that those in line will still be allowed to vote.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Canada's Elections: Choosing From a Crowded Field

One could forgive Justin Trudeau for believing he has poor luck with timing. Less than two months ago the Canadian prime minister was riding high in the polls. So in mid-August he called for a new snap federal election, two years ahead of schedule, with the belief that he could turn that public support into an outright majority win for his Liberal Party and not rely on other parties in a coalition.
POLITICS
BBC

Canada election: What you need to know about the campaign

Canadians are going to the polls on Monday to vote in an early general election. Can Prime Minister Justin Trudeau manage to win his sought-after majority?. For the second time in two years, Canadians are voting in a federal election. Mr Trudeau launched the campaign mid-August, two years ahead of...
ELECTIONS
FiveThirtyEight

5 Things To Watch In Canada’s Big Election

It’s always an election year if you know where to look. This time, it’s up north: Canada heads to the polls today to decide whether to elect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to another term. Think of this election like a U.S. presidential and congressional election all rolled into one: Under...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

How the prediction markets are wagering on Canada’s election

The odds favor a Trudeau reelection but not a Liberal majority, according to prices on blockchain-based Polymarket and centralized platform PredictIt. Pollsters and pundits see a tight race; Canadian Broadcasting Company polls show Trudeau at 31.7% and Conservative challenger Erin O’Toole at 31.2%, as of time of writing on Friday.
WORLD
