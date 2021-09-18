Award-Winning Scientist to Speak at Lafayette

Science evangelist Ainissa Ramirez introduces the people behind important inventions and explores the broader societal impact of their work Twitter. How have eight inventions—clocks, steel rails, copper communication cables, photographic film, light bulbs, hard disks, scientific labware, and silicon chips—shaped the human experience? These materials not only changed how we live, but several of their inventors were women and people of color who had a significant impact and whose accomplishments have largely remained hidden.