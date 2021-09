Going to a Major League Ballpark, enjoying a cold beer and a hot dog, is a tradition that has been passed down through generations in the United States. When I went to my first New York Mets game, the only beer available in Shea Stadium was a Rheingold. As my dad used to tell me, "they owned the taps." Schaefer had the same thing going on at Yankee Stadium. That was the 1970's. Today people want variety and according to an article by Eno Sarris of The Athletic, people aren't getting wide choice of beers in every ballpark.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO