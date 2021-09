In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole. Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 28th at 9 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO