Why We Fight-Protecting Local Public Education Tradition-OP ED by Steve Mayo
No controversy in the nation's occasional conversation about primary education – not Common Core, not No Child Left Behind, not Race-to-the-Top (remember that one?) nor any other meditation of an aspirant for the presidency comes even close to the intellectual debauchery of CRT/DEI evangelism. Most significant, this hijacking has been attempted and continues with little discussion, debate, or pushback from any component of the public-school universe; not parents, teachers, administrators, public employee-bargaining unit to any significant degree; at least, that is, until the present.
