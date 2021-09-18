CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Why We Fight-Protecting Local Public Education Tradition-OP ED by Steve Mayo

yonkerstimes.com
 6 days ago

No controversy in the nation’s occasional conversation about primary education – not Common Core, not No Child Left Behind, not Race-to-the-Top (remember that one?) nor any other meditation of an aspirant for the presidency comes even close to the intellectual debauchery of CRT/DEI evangelism. Most significant, this hijacking has been attempted and continues with little discussion, debate, or pushback from any component of the public-school universe; not parents, teachers, administrators, public employee-bargaining unit to any significant degree; at least, that is, until the present.

yonkerstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Creating the teachers we need to break the cycle of poverty

Add-on endorsement programs start with qualified teachers and trains them in areas — like STEM subjects — in which there’s a shortage of classroom-ready educators. Affluent schools will always attract the teachers they need, leaving students in high-poverty schools to do without. This is especially true of STEM teachers, leaving too few students studying subjects in the sciences and math.
EDUCATION
North Cook News

OP-ED: Emphasis on equity in education will destroy American exceptionalism

Suppose the year is 2040, and you are facing a rare type of brain surgery. Both neurosurgeons available to you are of the same race, gender, and approximate years of experience. One doctor, having graduated from a rigorous, old-fashioned medical school using merit and competition, was ranked within the top 15% of the large class. The other attended a school established in 2021, which—in the interests of equal outcomes for students or “equity”—offered only pass/fail courses, so individual ranking is unavailable.
EDUCATION
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Public Schools: Bridging the gap to higher education for local students

Students graduating from Las Cruces Public Schools and the surrounding area are fortunate to have access to local higher education that can serve as a gateway to fulfilling careers in the future. New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College welcome local graduates with open arms and are working hard to create diverse offerings, succinct degree plans and many levels of support for our diverse learners to ensure their success. Coming out of remote learning in 2020, they have seen a slight drop in enrollment of new graduates. Around the country, the price of higher education is rising. However, we have something to celebrate in New Mexico in that, as of this school year, the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship will cover 100 percent of tuition costs for new graduates who make adequate progress in their college studies starting in the second semester. How then, can we encourage our young people to take advantage of hometown higher education?
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational System#New York City#Common Core#Crt Dei#The Board Of Regents#Covid
doorcountydailynews.com

Critical Race Theory a non-issue for local schools

You will not find much discussion about critical race theory at local school districts even as Assembly Republicans took aim at the topic on Wednesday. An Assembly Republican-led committee passed a bill along party linesprohibiting public schools from teaching students and training employees topics considered to be anti-racism and anti-sexism. Critical Race Theory was argued at school board meetings across the state ahead of the new academic year with parents demanding access to teaching materials. Opponents to the measure say it takes the decision-making away from local school districts and oversimplifies the topic. NAACP Dane County Branch President Greg Jones thinks Critical Race Theory should not be taught in K-12 classrooms but he told DoorCountyDailyNews.com in August that Black history could be taught better. Southern Door, Sevastopol, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg-Casco School Districts have received inquiries on whether they were teaching it to their students. Southern Door School District Superintendent Chris Peterson says it is not being taught and it is not in their plans either.
EDUCATION
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. educators ask for a seat at the table in response to K-12 mask mandate, COVID-19 mitigation

"We as school administrators have been put in a position to absorb everything that politics creates, and it is breaking the will of decent, loving people," Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School Director Barry Fillman. "They cannot get at you to air their grievances. They come to us.” The post Pa. educators ask for a seat at the table in response to K-12 mask mandate, COVID-19 mitigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Homeschooling is booming

One of the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that more American families are saying good riddance to public schools and hello to homeschooling. According to a new report by the U.S. Census Bureau, “In the first week (April 23-May 5) of Phase 1 of the Household Pulse Survey, about 5.4% of U.S. households with school-aged children reported homeschooling. By fall, 11.1% of households with school-age children reported homeschooling (Sept. 30-Oct. 12). … That change represents an increase of 5.6 percentage points and a doubling of U.S. households that were homeschooling at the start of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the prior year.”
EDUCATION
wmix94.com

84 school representatives from across the state sign Op-Ed Letters in favor of local control surrounding mask/vaccine mandates

ILLINOIS (WITHERS BROADCASTING/DANA COMMUNICATIONS) — Mt. Vernon Township High School and Woodlawn High School have sent letters to WMIX/WDML saying, “The state’s mandates regarding masks and vaccinations are merely the headlines and excuses of the moment in an incremental dismantling of local control in public education – and other arenas — that began decades ago, with the pace only picking up since.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland School for the Blind on Friday announced that Regina Fugate has been selected as a 2021-22 Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) Equity Fellow. Fugate, a certified teacher of the visually impaired (TVI), is a 2002 graduate of Berea College in Kentucky and received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Vanderbilt University in 2007. She has been … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow" The post Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE
CBS DFW

Texas Education Agency Ban On School Mask Mandates Sparks Federal Investigation

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is under investigation over its recent decision banning mask requirements in schools. In a 4-page letter to the TEA, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights says it has not yet determined if the agency is in violation of any law and is leaving that to the investigation. To date, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against school districts for mandating masks on school campuses. That is where the Office of Civil Rights takes issue. The federal investigation will gather evidence to determine if Texas’ ban...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy