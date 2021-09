Live Nation has promoted Jenifer Smith to head of urban tour marketing & strategy, leading all marketing efforts for the live-entertainment giant’s roster of R&B and hip-hop tours within the concerts division. Artists include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Alicia Keys, Young Thug, Jack Harlow and many more. According to the announcement, she will be “developing and building out the urban tour marketing team as one of the fastest growing and most popular sectors in the industry.” “Whether it’s artists or our own internal team, Live Nation is...

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO