Real Estate

Frank Lloyd Wright's Harper House Floats Onto the Market for $1.96M

By Kristine Hansen
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in tiny St. Joseph, MI (pop. 8,316), but only one has beautiful views and a perch above Lake Michigan. Now, this four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, L-shaped property sits proudly on the market for the first time in 25 years. Known as the Dr. Ina M. Harper House, the residence is crafted from two of Wright’s beloved building materials: Tidewater Cypress and Chicago Common Brick.

MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park Synagogue Hosts Photography Exhibition Exploring Famed Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Sacred Spaces”

Image via Beth Sholom Synagogue. Beth Sholom Preservation Foundation, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Taliesin Preservation, and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy/Fallingwater have joined together to host an intimate exhibition, “Sacred Spaces: Frank Lloyd Wright x Andrew Pielage,” opened at Beth Sholom Synagogue in Elkins Park, PA on September 19 with a presentation and reception featuring Andrew Pielage and curator Sam Lubell.
tigernet.com

Any Frank Lloyd Wright fanbois in here?

Only been able to tour 3 of his houses over the years but I think when I'm a bored empty nester it might be a fun thing to see as many as I can. I still remember when I was young the one house he designed in Greenville was on the market for $200k or so, looked at it with my parents but they thought it was "too much per sq ft". sigh.
ENTERTAINMENT
AZFamily

Frank Lloyd Wright inspired estate in Scottsdale sells for $4.6 million

A gorgeous, 7,080 square-foot home just sold in the esteemed community of Estancia in Scottsdale. The home, which is inspired by architecture of the late Frank Lloyd Wright, adds in what the realtor calls "timeless finishes." It features a open floor plan with "seamless" indoor/outdoor living, so homeowners and guest...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
dwell.com

A 1953 Frank Lloyd Wright With Views Over Lake Michigan Asks $1.9 Million

Meticulously cared for by its current owners and featuring a harmonious addition, the Wright-designed home in the town of St. Joseph is now up for grabs. Michigan has its share of Frank Lloyd Wright–designed homes, but in the little town of St. Joseph, there are just two. Between them, only one has vistas of Lake Michigan via a myriad of cascading windows—and it’s now on the market for the first time in 25 years. Built in 1953, it is believed to be the last home that Wright, then 83, designed in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Maine State
State
California State
ArchDaily

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Frederick Bagley House Dodges Demolition and Will Be Restored

Less than two months ago, the future of an 1894 Dutch Colonial-style home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright wasn’t looking all that bright after it hit the market for $1.3 million in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, Illinois. As of this week, however, the historic Frederick Bagley House, described by the nonprofit Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy as a “unique and irreplaceable” early work of Wright, has found a very happy ending—or, more aptly, a new beginning.
REAL ESTATE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Dirt

An Oft-Filmed Estate with Ties to Frank Sinatra Flies Onto the Market

Click here to read the full article. “Fly me to the moon, let me play among the stars. Let me see what spring is like on Jupiter and Mars.” So sang Frank Sinatra in his hit 1964 tune “Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words).” Well, the celebrated crooner may never have actually made it up into space, but a house he is said to have rented for close to a decade certainly allowed him to see what spring was like from high above L.A.! Situated at the end of an almost mile-long driveway atop a secluded promontory overlooking virtually...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kitchendesigns.com

The Frank Lloyd Wright Bath Collection by Brizo

Brizo pays tribute to Frank Lloyd Wright honoring his legacy and enduring artistic influence with this gorgeous new Frank Lloyd Wright® Bath Collection by Brizo®. Developed in collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, the bathroom suite aligns with his American architectural style in materials, construction of every exquisite detail. “We have been honored to work with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation as we developed and designed this collection,” said Judd Lord, Senior Director of Industrial Design. “Their dedication to create and inspire in the name of making life more beautiful mirrors our own steadfast commitment to inspire, challenge and elevate the world around us through distinct design and unparalleled craftsmanship. Staying true to Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision of reinvention was core to our product development, and the Foundation’s incredible knowledge and deep reverence for that vision has been invaluable.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Garden House / Baracco+Wright Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This experimental and ‘sometimes’ house on Boon Wurrung land was conceived through the inclusion of it in the repair of the site’s ecosystem. Its architecture is one of the relationships that revisit the project of a theory of space, this time in the terms of its physical place and the life supported there. It is made with a mix of industrialized elements (the steel frame) and handmade (timber frame) without concern with itself and modes of making. The thinnest of physical boundaries (perhaps fabric is thinner), polycarbonate sheet, maintains transparency otherwise displaced by a building for the sustaining of life, rather than architecture’s own terms of the material theory of transparency.
HOME & GARDEN
pghcitypaper.com

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

Frank Lloyd Wright might be most well known for his architectural work at Fallingwater in Fayette County, but he designed more than 1,000 structures over the span of his illustrious career. More than 500 of those designs came to fruition, and the Great Wright Road Trip makes it easy to visit nine of those sites across Western Pennsylvania and New York.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
UPI News

Boston's 'Skinny House' sells for $1.25M

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Boston's "Skinny House," which, according to legend, was built during a family feud during the Civil War, has sold for $1.25 million. A soldier found out after returning home from the Civil War his brother had built a property on their inherited land from their deceased father, leaving him with only a tiny section of property. Local legend has it he built the "Skinny House," also nicknamed a "Spite House," to block sunlight from his brother's home, according to CBS Boston and The Washington Post.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

‘Little House’ Pa Michael Landon’s home listed for $3.9M

This $3.88 million house isn’t little, nor is it on the prairie — but it did once belong to Pa from “Little House on the Prairie.”. In June 1960, “Little House on the Prairie” creator Michael Landon — who had not yet scored his role as Charles Ingalls — used his new “Bonanza” money to buy a Los Angeles Spanish revival house for his growing family.
REAL ESTATE
