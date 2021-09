The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offensive struggles continued Thursday as they mustered just four hits in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. While the lineup left a lot to be desired, the same can’t necessarily be said for Tony Gonsolin, whose return from the 10-day injured list was a relative success. He went the targeted three innings, allowing just one run on three hits with three strikeouts against two walks.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO