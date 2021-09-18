CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Police ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters, prepared to call in National Guard

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The District of Columbia’s police department is at the ready. The U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the National Guard. The Capitol Police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally...

AFP

Sparse attendance at rally in support of US Capitol rioters

A few hundred protesters turned up Saturday in Washington to rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, but they were outnumbered by a robust security presence and journalists. Police who were caught on the back foot by the deadly riot on Capitol Hill took no chances this time: they used a security fence around the Capitol complex, police in riot gear and rows of armored trucks to keep the peace. Organizers of the "Justice for J6" rally -- who said they wanted to draw attention to those held over the riot who did not commit violent offenses -- had received a permit for 700 people to gather near the Capitol's reflecting pool, but far fewer showed up. Chants of "Let them go!" rose from the demonstrators as speakers took to the podium to decry what they called President Joe Biden's administration detention of "political prisoners."
PROTESTS
TODAY.com

4 people arrested at rally in support of rioters involved in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'. Four people were arrested on Saturday in Washington as they took part in a rally in support of the rioters arrested in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. Police say about 450 people attended Saturday’s protest, even fewer than their projected low-number.Sept. 19, 2021.
PROTESTS
Slate

Rally to Support Jan. 6 Rioters Marked by Tiny Crowds, Lots of Security

Law enforcement officers came out in huge numbers to surround the Capitol on Saturday over concerns that a rally in support of detained Jan. 6 rioters would be marked by violence. Turns out all the concern was for naught as journalists and officers far outnumbered the attendees. Overall there were somewhere between 400 to 450 people inside the designated protest area, the Capitol Police said. But many of those were likely just journalists and bystanders and the real number of participants was likely closer to 200. The number of protesters was so small that a one point journalist lined up for interviews. Throughout the whole day, police arrested only four people and seized two weapons.
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Ahead of rally, Trump goes to new lengths to defend Jan. 6 rioters

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, Donald Trump was watching enough television to realize the gravity of the situation and the degree to which mainstream Americans were recoiling in response to the insurrectionist riot. The then-president even pretended to share the public's outrage. "Like all Americans, I...
POTUS
Boston Globe

Washington once more on alert ahead of rally celebrating Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON — The 7-foot, black metal fences surrounding the US Capitol were back, congressional offices were closed, and Washington on Friday was once more on edge, as law enforcement officials prepared for a gathering of far-right protesters expected on Saturday, just over eight months after a mob of insurrectionists stormed the seat of democracy on Jan. 6.
WASHINGTON STATE
Syracuse.com

Rally at US Capitol seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Washington — First, some blamed the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol on left-wing antifa antagonists, a theory quickly debunked. Then came comparisons of the rioters to peaceful protesters or even tourists. Now, allies of former President Donald Trump are calling those charged in the Capitol riot “political...
PROTESTS
Boston Globe

Capitol Police officials brace for a rally in support of those arrested on Jan. 6

Citing “concerning online chatter,” Capitol Police officials on Monday urged anyone considering violence to stay home instead of attending a Saturday rally in support of defendants arrested in connection with the deadly storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. “We are here to protect everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully...
PROTESTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Law Enforcement Museum honors police lost on 9/11 in special exhibit

WASHINGTON — The 72 law enforcement officers who were among the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks are being honored at a new, 2,000-square-foot exhibit at the National Law Enforcement Museum. After recently reopening after being shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, the museum has mounted a new addition: “Post 9/11: The Evolution of American […] The post Law Enforcement Museum honors police lost on 9/11 in special exhibit appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
VISUAL ART
MSNBC

Kayleigh McEnany targets Biden, accidentally makes Trump look worse

Last year was difficult for the United States in a great many ways, and this week, we were confronted with data pointing in another unsettling direction. According to the FBI, the nation saw the sharpest increase in murders since the bureau started keeping track 60 years ago. The murder rate...
POTUS
