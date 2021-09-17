CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Are You Ready to Howl Again for Missoula’s Healthcare Workers?

By Ryan Nelson
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember last year when the clock would hit 8 PM? Missoulians would head outside and unleash a collection of howls that could be heard across town. It was an organized show of support for local healthcare workers - and it was a fun activity for the community as we battled through the unknown with COVID. I remember hearing the howls for the first time. I wasn't aware of what was going on so I remember wondering what animal was making noise out in the distance. Once I figured out what was really happening and told my daughters - they were out on the porch every night to howl.

klyq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVN.com

Kindness Challenge For Healthcare Workers

The City of Reno thanked local healthcare workers who have been on the front lines since the start of the pandemic. It's all part of the Kindness Challenge Reno event. They provided free ice cream from Rita's to hand out to the volunteers and therapy dogs to visit them to help make their days brighter.
RENO, NV
1240 KLYQ

Updated Website Details Positive COVID Cases in Montana Schools

So far the school year is off to an interesting start. After spending much of last year in either "distance learning" programs or masked up in class, Kids are anxious to get back to normal. Unfortunately, the return to "normal" means kids getting sick. Parents know how it goes. When kids are in school, they tend to get colds or just snotty noses. In my household, we are only 10 days into the new school year and my 9-year-old has been home three days with a serious cold. Which, before the pandemic, would have only been a day or two max, but things are different now. The thought of sending a kid to school with even mild symptoms of ANY illness seems wrong.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Montana Adds 1,144 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 More Deaths

As of Thursday morning, Montana has confirmed 145,000 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,144 new confirmed cases. There are currently 10,842 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 987,360 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 482,322 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Health
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
1240 KLYQ

Fake News – Health Officials Try to Prevent Autumn

The news release came out two days before the official start of Autumn. At first glance, it appeared as if the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) was warning people about the Autumn season and the diseases that might come with it. Then I looked a little...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newstalk KGVO

Why is Missoula Experiencing a Worker Shortage? Study Has Answers

It's tough to walk into a business around Missoula and not see some sort of HELP WANTED sign. They're everywhere! I don't think I can remember the last time I was in a restaurant or grocery store that wasn't looking to hire. And we've seen plenty of places around town have to alter their hours because they're running on limited staff. It's crazy!
MISSOULA, MT
krcrtv.com

Healthcare workers protest because of cancelled supervisors meeting

Dozens of healthcare works and their families stood outside of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors Chamber Tuesday evening. Some placed their nursing shoes next to the locked door and others spoke about their opinions on vaccination mandates. This is in response to a cancelled special meeting which was going to discuss COVID-19 restrictions.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
montanarightnow.com

Study identifies reasons for Missoula worker shortage

MISSOULA, Mont. - Many businesses around Missoula have signs that say they're hiring, or signs that say they're limiting their hours due to staffing shortages. The Missoula Economic Partnership teamed up with a local consulting company to find out what's driving the worker shortage. The study, led by Bryce Ward...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Are You Ready#The Howling#Missoulians#Covid#American
Post Register

Helping healthcare workers: Ways you can help during the COVID-19 pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With staffing shortages and surges of hospital patients, there are ways to help local healthcare workers. All hospital systems in the Treasure Valley are recommending people do their best to stay healthy right now. Going beyond that, there are some ways to go the extra mile.
ADVOCACY
41nbc.com

Horse therapy helping healthcare workers with pandemic stress

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A unique kind of therapy using horses is helping healthcare workers cope with pandemic stress. Nicole Ammons, a respiratory therapist from Newnan, drove all the way to Fort Valley for her second therapy session with her new best friend. “Lilly is an 8-year-old Arabian mare,”...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WTAJ

Local healthcare workers protest vaccine mandates

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over 20 healthcare workers from the Johnstown area gathered Saturday, Sept. 18, to protest the vaccine mandates in their workplace. The workers went on a nearly two-mile walk from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to Central Park. Half of the workers carried either a blowhorn or a sign to demonstrate the reasoning behind their cause.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Dayton Daily News

VOICES: Vaccinating healthcare workers helps everyone

We are in the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the Dayton region. Since July 6, members of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) have reported a rapid increase in hospitalizations and patients in intensive care due to COVID-19. Next week, we anticipate crossing our peak threshold – the highest number of patients we have cared for with COVID-19 in the Dayton region. And yet, as cases continue to rise, we see some people living in a very different reality – as though COVID-19 no longer exists.
DAYTON, OH
FOX 11 and 41

Healthcare worker shortage continues throughout pandemic

Yakima, WA – The pandemic has made the healthcare shortage worse. As hospitals try to fill the gaps in staffing, the covid patients keep coming and they have to face the harsh reality that they don’t have enough staff. The healthcare worker shortage was long foreseen 15 to 20 years...
YAKIMA, WA
WOWK

Healthcare workers overwhelmed as COVID numbers rise drastically

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital are just two of the many in the state that are overwhelmed as COVID-19 hospitalizations and numbers continue to climb drastically. “We are seeing the peak of hospitalizations and were seeing the peak of cases and we...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
kbsi23.com

School surprises healthcare workers with artwork

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Healthcare workers were surprised to find chalk-art covered concrete when they walked outside of CHI Health St. Elizabeth Friday morning. College View Academy middle school surprised healthcare workers by decorating concrete around the hospital with positive and encouraging messages for the healthcare workers. Kaelee Stone, an...
LINCOLN, NE
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

Comments / 0

Community Policy