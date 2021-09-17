Are You Ready to Howl Again for Missoula’s Healthcare Workers?

So far the school year is off to an interesting start. After spending much of last year in either "distance learning" programs or masked up in class, Kids are anxious to get back to normal. Unfortunately, the return to "normal" means kids getting sick. Parents know how it goes. When kids are in school, they tend to get colds or just snotty noses. In my household, we are only 10 days into the new school year and my 9-year-old has been home three days with a serious cold. Which, before the pandemic, would have only been a day or two max, but things are different now. The thought of sending a kid to school with even mild symptoms of ANY illness seems wrong.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO