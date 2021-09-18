Remodeled Walmart welcomes Piqua community back
PIQUA — Piqua residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1300 E. Ash St., as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel includes several department transformations, and the expansion of innovations, that will help customers save time. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.www.miamivalleytoday.com
