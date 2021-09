Rockwall, Texas – September 24, 2021 – The Rockwall City Council has approved an art project to honor the City’s rich history. The Discovery Statue Project is named for the three pioneers who discovered the rock wall, for which our city was named. Council has approved funding of $324,800 for a larger-than-life sculpture to be located on the grounds of the Historic Courthouse on the square. The local arts community has discussed this project for many years, and it is now becoming a reality.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO