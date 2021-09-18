CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Vivo V2125 with Helio P35 and 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

By Jack Robbins
nashvillechatterclass.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Vivo phone powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench. Vivo has a bunch of products in the works – It includes Vivo Y21A, V23 series, X70t, X70t Pro, and more. Now, we have spotted a new Vivo phone with model number V2125 on the Geekbench website. The marketing name of the phone is currently a mystery. However, the specifications revealed by Geekbench suggest that it will be a budget phone from Vivo.

www.nashvillechatterclass.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Vivo Y53s with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC & 5,000mAh battery launched in Nigeria

Earlier this year, Vivo unveiled the Y53s smartphone in the Indian market. Now, the company has brought it to the Nigerian market at an affordable price. The Vivo Y53s has highlighting features like a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y53s is priced at N109,000(~$207) for...
WORLD
gsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro pops up on Geekbench, reveals its Tensor SoC

We are certain about a couple of things regarding the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro - the design, the fact that they will use a custom Tensor SoC co-developed with Samsung and that the Korean tech giant will also be supplying the 50MP main camera. However, we really...
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Samsung Exynos 2200 spotted on GeekBench, performance matches Snapdragon 888

Earlier today (13th September 2021), we had reported on a Geekbench listing for the new Google Pixel 6 Pro’s Tensor SoC. Now, the upcoming Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset that features AMD graphics has also been spotted on the popular benchmarking platform. According to a NotebookCheck report, the Exynos 2200 chipset...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2gb#Android 11#Mt6765v#Funtouch#Geekbench V5#X70#Samsung#Ois#Sony
notebookcheck.net

The "Motorola Moto E30" pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

Motorola is now believed to have 2 further Moto E-series phones to launch before the end of 2021. Of these, the E20 now has a much clearer picture painted of itself than the putative E30. However, a new leak might offer a sharper image of the latter as well, due to its plausibility in comparison to that of its alleged sibling thus far.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Details of the Exynos 2200 revealed as Geekbench listing shows performance merely on par with the Snapdragon 888

The Exynos 2200 has now surfaced on Geekbench for the first time. The Geekbench listing, apparently run on a Galaxy S22+, reveals CPU performance merely on par with the outgoing Snapdragon 888. Finer details of the chip make for exciting reading nonetheless, with Samsung potentially trading peak performance for better efficiency and improved sustained performance.
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Vivo X70 series phones debut with photography skills at the core

Vivo has officially announced the launch of its feature-rich X70 series flagship phones that are targeted at photography enthusiasts. Three smartphones in the lineup will undercut the competition with their photography prowess and bridge the gap between mobile and professional photography. The three models X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus will all debut with ZEISS lens for exceptional photography and shall roll out in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries soon.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Vivo V23 Pro model spotted on IMEI database, launch may be imminent

A new listing on IMEI database has revealed that Vivo is working on a new smartphone that could launch soon. The device in question is the V23 Pro that was spotted on the IMEI website. According to tipster Mukul Sharma who spotted the upcoming smartphone on the IMEI database, which...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
SlashGear

Pixel 6 Pro pops up at Geekbench with questionable scores

There might have been a collective sigh of relief when Google announced its upcoming self-designed Tensor processor and Pixel 6 phones. It seemed that, after a hiatus, Google is ready to once again turn the Pixel into a premium smartphone brand, both in looks and in specs. The Tensor chip, however, has so far been wrapped in mystery and machine learning buzzwords, language that will likely confound most consumers asking the simple question of whether it’s powerful enough or not. The Pixel 6 Pro has finally surfaced in a benchmark to provide that answer, but it’s still too premature to draw any conclusions from it.
CELL PHONES
techweez.com

TECNO Spark 8P: 1080p Display, Helio G70 and Android 11

TECNO is gearing up to launch new devices as the year ends. We already have the TECNO Camon 18 series launching next month, the TECNO Spark 8 is around the corner and we now have some details about the TECNO Spark 8P. TECNO Spark 8P succeeds TECNO Spark 7P launched...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

vivo iQOO Z5 Pro passes through Geekbench, an unknown midranger tags along

A new vivo smartphone passed through Geekbench on its way to going official. The device with a model number V2148A was benchmarked with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and according to previous listings at the Chinese Compulsory Certification (CCC or 3C), this model designation matches the iQOO Z5 Pro. vivo V2148A...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

An unexpected "Motorola Moto E40" appears on Geekbench

Some recent leaks point to a new series of Motorola Moto E smartphones set to launch throughout the rest of 2021. They have been slated to be called the E20 and E30. Now, a new Geekbench-derived tip suggest there is also an E40 gearing up to join them. Working For...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Shocking A15 Bionic Benchmark Scores Spotted on Geekbench

Apple typically upgrades its processor in each new iPhone model and boasts about the performance gains. This year was no different with the iPhone 13 and the A15 Bionic, giving Apple a 30 to 50 percent GPU performance boost over previous models. Now that the iPhone 13 models are in the hands of reviewers, benchmark results are landing on Geekbench, and the results are shocking.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

MediaTek Helio G85 chipset confirmed for realme Narzo 50A

A while back, some renders for the realme Narzo 50A were leaked online. The leak didn't reveal much but did show that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup in a square camera module. Now, the company has come out to confirm some other specs for the device. realme India...
RETAIL
gsmarena.com

vivo iQOO Z3 5G hands-on review

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is mainly known for its gaming-oriented phones, but with the Z-series, the company wants to appeal to a different audience - the Gen-Z. That's why the series is called iQOO Z. We have the iQOO Z3 in our hands - a toned-down version of the IQOO Z3...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy