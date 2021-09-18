Vivo V2125 with Helio P35 and 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
A new Vivo phone powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench. Vivo has a bunch of products in the works – It includes Vivo Y21A, V23 series, X70t, X70t Pro, and more. Now, we have spotted a new Vivo phone with model number V2125 on the Geekbench website. The marketing name of the phone is currently a mystery. However, the specifications revealed by Geekbench suggest that it will be a budget phone from Vivo.www.nashvillechatterclass.com
Comments / 0