Vivo V2125 with Helio P35 and 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

There might have been a collective sigh of relief when Google announced its upcoming self-designed Tensor processor and Pixel 6 phones. It seemed that, after a hiatus, Google is ready to once again turn the Pixel into a premium smartphone brand, both in looks and in specs. The Tensor chip, however, has so far been wrapped in mystery and machine learning buzzwords, language that will likely confound most consumers asking the simple question of whether it’s powerful enough or not. The Pixel 6 Pro has finally surfaced in a benchmark to provide that answer, but it’s still too premature to draw any conclusions from it.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO