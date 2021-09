DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A great escape from a doggy day care facility was caught on camera Wednesday in Dover, NJ.

The dogs were in a waiting area when one jumped up on the half door. The door swung open, and the canines made their move.

Don’t worry — they didn’t get far. They just ended up in the yard for a little outdoor playtime.

All the dogs were accounted for and fine.