Barton County, KS

Saturday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson homered twice, including a grand slam, to help Miles Mikolas win for the first time in two years as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 8-2. It was the Cardinals’ sixth win in a row and extended their lead for the second wild card spot to 1 1/2 games over San Diego. The Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 and remain one game back of St. Louis. Mikolas (1-2) threw 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits, walking two and striking out three. He last won on Sept. 12, 2019. Mikolas missed all last season with an injured right shoulder, and he missed a considerable part of this season with right forearm tightness.

Chargers, Chiefs trying to stay out of AFC West cellar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You’d be hard pressed to find anyone a couple of weeks ago that didn’t think Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were headed for their sixth consecutive AFC West championship this season. It would have been just as tough finding anyone who didn’t think...
NFL
No. 25 K-State at Oklahoma State in undefeated Big 12 opener

Some things to watch in Week 4 of the Big 12 Conference:. No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State in a Big 12 opener matching 3-0 teams. Even after losing veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson again to an early season injury, the Wildcats have the opportunity to start 4-0 for the first time since they won their first 10 games in 2012. Will Howard, the starter in seven games as a freshman last year after Thompson was hurt, accounted for three TDs in a win at Nevada last week that got them back in the AP poll. Deuce Vaughn has five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the longest K-State streak since 2003. Quarterback Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys are still adjusting to the offseason departures of top receiver Tylan Wallace and hard-running Chuba Hubbard, but grinded out a 21-20 win last week at Boise State for their fifth win in a row. Oklahoma State has a 41-26 series lead over K-State, but the teams have evenly split their 18 games since Big 12 play started in 1996.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football Playoff expansion enters negotiation stage

College Football Playoff expansion has entered the negotiation stage. The road to a new format for deciding major college football’s national champion took a detour Wednesday when the CFP management committee — 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director — was unable to come to a consensus on the proposed 12-team format.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Title IX Continues to Fuel Growth of Girls and Women’s Sports, Olympic Dominance

To say that American female athletes dominated the recent Olympics in Tokyo would be an understatement. Among the 66 medals earned by American female Olympians – most by any country in the history of the Games – were gold-medal performances by the U.S. basketball, volleyball, water polo and beach volleyball teams. Eighteen medals were earned by the U.S. women swimmers, female track and field athletes claimed 15 medals, and the U.S. women’s softball and soccer teams won silver and bronze medals, respectively.
SOCCER
Royals and Indians washed out, rescheduled for Monday

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians postponed Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain and rescheduled it for next week. The postponement was announced about three hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. EDT first pitch. Cleveland rescheduled the game for Monday at 1:10 p.m.. The AL...
MLB
Panther Scoreboard

** Great Bend is now 9-4 on the season. Will play in tournament at Tonganoxie on Saturday. ** Panthers are now 3-5-1 on the season. Host Garden City on Tuesday (9/28)
GREAT BEND, KS
Panthers drop 2-1 decision at Hays

The Hays High Indians built a 2-1 lead at halftime and made that lead stand up Tuesday in a one goal victory at Hays in a Western Athletic Conference soccer matchup. It was another close match between the two WAC rivals who played to a 1-1 tie in Great Bend last week.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Men and Women pick up wins at Garden City

It took 73-minutes but the Barton Community College men's soccer team rode a pair of second half goals in a span of 9:22, picking up a hard fought 2-1 road victory over Garden City Community College Wednesday evening at the Broncbuster Stadium. The victory moves the Cougars to 3-2-0 in...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

