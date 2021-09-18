Suspect arrested in Addis shooting incident Thursday

Addis police responded to a 911 call from a concerned bystander who had witnessed a shooting at approximately 11:36 A.M. Thursday. The incident occurred at the corner of Bradley Court and Karen Drive in Addis. The intended victim was not hit, but did fall to the ground when shots were fired. A bullet hole was found in a house at the intersection. Five bullet casings were found in that area. The suspect in custody is 19-year-old, Shannon Osborne Jr.