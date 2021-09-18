CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2022

London Fashion Week is back in full swing, albeit with a smaller schedule and a mix of physical and digital shows. The city still feels more alive than it has in months as summer winds down and COVID restrictions ease. Style du Monde’s Acielle is on the ground to shoot the best looks outside the shows and presentations, from Erdem at the British Museum to Simone Rocha at a medieval church. Scroll through her latest coverage here and come back for her daily updates.

