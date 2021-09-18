The Best Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2022

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Some of the most exciting and downright fun labels show during London Fashion Week, from Charles Jeffrey to Richard Quinn. So it’s no surprise that the street style in the mostly overcast city is equally as striking. Among the many bright colors—there were plenty of orange dresses and colorful handbags to be had—fashion week attendees in London showed up in statement-making prints. Captured by Acielle of Style Du Monde, these Brits gave us a lesson, seven in fact, on how to properly wear the boldest of prints—from poppy florals, monochromatic graphics, to oversized polka dots.

