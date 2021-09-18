Royals' Hunter Dozier: Homers in loss

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners. Dozier's solo shot off Drew Steckenrider in the seventh inning was his 13th of the year. It was his only hit of the night and his third home run over the last eight games. The 29-year-old has posted a meager .209/.280/.375 slash line with 13 homers, 44 RBI, 49 runs scored, three steals and a 39:141 BB:K. Dozier is currently sitting at a 28.8 strikeout rate, which would be the highest mark of his career over a full season.

