The Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos From London Fashion Week’s Spring 2022 Shows

Fashion’s biggest night! Every year, style gurus galore wait with bated breath to see what the world’s biggest celebs wear to the Met Gala, the illustrious annual ball on the first Monday in May. The theme always calls for one’s absolute best, and usually, most fashion-conscious celebs don’t disappoint. But as with every A-List event, there are some fashion wins and fashion losses — and it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t reflect on them all. So, allow us to show you who ~slayed~ and who laid … down in the dirt and admitted style defeat at the last ball.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO