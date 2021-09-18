The Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos From London Fashion Week’s Spring 2022 Shows
When she isn’t shooting street style outside London’s top shows, the intrepid Acielle of Style du Monde is going backstage to document all the behind-the-scenes action. From LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka’s opening show to Erdem, Simone Rocha, and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy this weekend, she’s getting a rare close-up glimpse of the collections, models, makeup, and more. Scroll through her latest coverage below, and come back daily for her frequent updates.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0