Vogue Magazine

The Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos From London Fashion Week's Spring 2022 Shows

 6 days ago
When she isn’t shooting street style outside London’s top shows, the intrepid Acielle of Style du Monde is going backstage to document all the behind-the-scenes action. From LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka’s opening show to Erdem, Simone Rocha, and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy this weekend, she’s getting a rare close-up glimpse of the collections, models, makeup, and more. Scroll through her latest coverage below, and come back daily for her frequent updates.

Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Relive the Best and Worst Dressed Celebs on the Met Gala 2019 ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Red Carpet

Fashion’s biggest night! Every year, style gurus galore wait with bated breath to see what the world’s biggest celebs wear to the Met Gala, the illustrious annual ball on the first Monday in May. The theme always calls for one’s absolute best, and usually, most fashion-conscious celebs don’t disappoint. But as with every A-List event, there are some fashion wins and fashion losses — and it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t reflect on them all. So, allow us to show you who ~slayed~ and who laid … down in the dirt and admitted style defeat at the last ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
crfashionbook.com

Every Look From KNWLS Spring/Summer 2022

KNWLS London excitedly returned to London Fashion Week on Saturday, with a show aptly themed “Adrenaline,” that’s desert-biker, metalhead, and military wife” inspired. The venue was a dim underground car park near Oxford Circus, which set the stage for the darker earth tones and clean architecture worn by the spotlighted models.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

The Street Style Crowd Went Preppy on Day 2 of London Fashion Week

Preppy style made a prominent appearance on day two of London Fashion Week, with showgoers dressed in everything from varsity sweater vests to polo shirts to pleated skirts to loafers. We spotted references to upper-class leisure activities (tennis skirts strike once again) and college-preparatory school uniforms. While this popped-collar look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Zendaya Hits A New Kind Of Fashion High On The ‘Dune’ Promo Trail

Listen to Zendaya’s British Vogue cover interview from the October 2021 issue:. “One for the archive,” one might imagine Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach saying repeatedly as they compiled the British Vogue cover star’s Dune promo wardrobe. From the jaw-dropping plum Alaïa micro crop top and form-fitting, floor-sweeping skirt, to the new Bottega military-esque tailoring and glittering David Koma crop top gown, there was much for the actor to populate her growing treasure trove of her most fabulous looks with.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Afro Fashion Week Continues to Support Designers of Color With a Little Help From Virgil Abloh

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Marking its sixth anniversary, Afro Fashion Week Milan is building on the seeds it has sown so far — forging new partnerships and gaining Virgil Abloh’s support. The men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White is designing a T-shirt to be sold via the Afro Fashion Association’s website to raise funds and support its initiatives.More from WWDMarcelo Burlon County of Milan Men's Spring 2022Solid Homme Men's Spring 2022Les Hommes Men's Spring 2022 The new edition of Afro Fashion Week, organized by the Italy-based nonprofit association that has been actively promoting the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

London Fashion Week: Bella Hadid is unveiled as the face of a major British fashion brand

It’s London Fashion Week, and while Bella Hadid may not be strutting down the capital’s catwalks, the supermodel has joined forces with London-based brand Self-Portrait, having been unveiled as the face of its spring/summer 2022 campaign.The 24-year-old appears in six different looks in the shoot, captured by British photographer Harley Weir, intended to reflect the many sides of her personality, and the Self-Portrait woman.“When I think of the Self-Portrait woman, I never just have one person in mind,” said founder and creative director Han Chong. “For me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Pantone Spring/Summer 2022 Color Report: London Fashion Week Edition

New “sentiments of simplicity and spontaneity” combine to create a striking Spring/Summer 2022 color forecast for London Fashion Week, according to the Pantone Color Institute, the color authority’s trend forecasting arm. Comprise of ten trend-driven colors that span “lighthearted airy pastels” to “visually arresting brights” and five grounding colors, the palette aims to inspire playful creativity and “unconstrained expression that is full of life,” Pantone stated. Super Sonic, an electric blue, and Fragile Sprout, an acidic green/yellow, are among the most intense colors. Coral Rose serves as the season’s key floral tone with an “energizing presence [that] brings a sense of excitement,” while...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Bella Hadid Portrays Different Personalities in Self-Portrait's SS22 Lookbook

Unveiled on the final day of London Fashion Week, Self-Portrait debuted its Spring/Summer 2022 collection via a series of images starring Bella Hadid. Lensed by British photographer Harley Weir, the visuals feature the model portraying different sides of her character and showcasing the many facets of the Self-Portrait woman. “When I think of the Self-Portrait woman, I never just have one person in mind — for me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different personalities, different attitudes, and different ways of living their lives,” Han Chong, Self-Portrait’s founder and creative director, shared in a press release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Ashe Takes Vogue Inside Her Back-to-Back London Shows

When Ashe released her debut album, Ashlyn, back in May, she was planning on a short European tour this summer—but rising COVID numbers quickly squashed that idea. Instead the Los Angeles–based musician opted for a two-day leg in London this past weekend, her first time headlining a show overseas. “It was really magical,” says Ashe. “My fans are the loudest in the game. They were so loving and generous; they were screaming every word of every song. I must have cried onstage like four times!”
THEATER & DANCE
Elle

All the Best Looks from New York Fashion Week

After over a year on pause, New York Fashion Week has returned with glimmers of its former glory. Sure, vaccination cards are shown at the door and the main accessory is a face mask, but the runways are back and charging ahead with the latest styles of spring 2022. From Proenza Schouler’s poetic presentation with sweeping views of the Hudson River to Prabal Gurung’s evening soiree deconstructing the American Girl, we’re rounding up our favorite looks of the season ahead.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
