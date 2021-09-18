Reds' Jeff Hoffman: Dormant since shelling
Hoffman hasn't pitched in the last two weeks since getting shelled against the Tigers on September 3, when he gave up four runs and served up two homers over 1.2 innings. The Reds have been carrying an eight-man bullpen and yet Hoffman hasn't been used at all. What's strange is that was basically Hoffman's only bad outing as a reliever -- in 18.0 previous innings of relief, he had a 1.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 24:7 K:BB. Nonetheless, manager David Bell hasn't had the confidence to use him during a tough stretch for the Reds.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0