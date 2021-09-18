Reds' Jeff Hoffman: Dormant since shelling

Gray (7-7) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Cardinals after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while fanning six across seven innings. Gray was on a run of eight straight starts without a loss but that impressive streak came to an end Sunday, though he also kept alive his streak of appearances allowing two or fewer runs -- it's up to five appearances now, a span in which he's also recorded three quality starts. Gray has been nothing short of outstanding since the beginning of August, going 4-1 with a 3.02 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP across 44.2 innings (eight starts) in that span.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO