Harrison went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Angels. Harrison ended with only one knock, but he reached base a second time via a hit-by-pitch. Harrison has been providing value as an offensive catalyst at the top of the order and has been a big run-producing threat for Oakland -- he has four straight games with at least two RBI and is hitting .313 with 12 RBI across 64 at-bats this month.