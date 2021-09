BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Dolphins have released their final injury reports of Week 1, and only one player has been ruled out. Patriots receiver Malcolm Perry, who didn’t participate in Friday’s practice, will miss Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Four Patriots — Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills, Ronnie Perkins, and Yodny Cajuste — were listed as questionable. They were all limited participants in Friday’s practice. Agholor and Mills were both non-participants at Thursday’s practice, both with ankle issues. Perry played in nine games for Miami last season, catching nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown while also rushing three times for...

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO