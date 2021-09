Bristol Motor Speedway has been running the tracks since 1960 and for more than half of that time, the speedway has been secure with the same sponsor for more than half of that time. On Thursday Food City CEO Steve Smith and Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager Jerry Caldwell announced the two now have plans for an even longer relation ship ny signing a new five year contract. General Manager Jerry Caldwell says the contract extension with Food City is for five years. This weekends racing features Truck Series racing Thursday, xfinity Series on Friday and Cup series racing on Saturday.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO