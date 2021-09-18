CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mickey Guyton Says She Found Success After Fully Embracing Her Blackness

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mickey Guyton has been skyrocketing to fame in the country music world, but the singer has shared that success did not find her easily until she learned how to fully accept her Blackness and who she was.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 3

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Mickey Guyton releases ‘Love My Hair’

Capitol Nashville’s Mickey Guyton releases new song, “Love My Hair” from her forthcoming debut album Remember Her Name out September 24th. Written by Guyton with Anna Krantz, the personal “Love My Hair” continues the theme of self-acceptance and embracing differences that is a thread throughout the entire project. “I wrote...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Guyton
Black Enterprise

Country Music Star Mickey Guyton Opens Up About Running Away From Her Blackness

Black country music star Mickey Guyton enjoys a successful career—but says it took time to embrace being Black. Guyton, 37, is having the best and biggest year of her career, after spending nearly a decade struggling in Nashville. She is now the first Black female artist to be nominated in the Grammys’ country category, the first Black female artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards ceremony.
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: Mickey Guyton soars on her powerful, personal record

“Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton (Capitol Records Nashville)It's hard enough to be Black woman in America but Mickey Guyton's path in country music has been especially fraught with obstacles she had to overcome. On her debut full-length album released a decade after she was initially signed to her label (a fact that itself raises questions), Guyton has proven what hasn't killed her has only made her stronger. The Texas singer-songwriter's extremely personal record confronts realities that mainstream country music often refuses to acknowledge, whether calling out systemic racism on the Grammy-nominated “Black Like Me" or ingrained sexism on “What...
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Mickey Guyton Gets Animated Before Her Album Arrives Friday

Mickey Guyton‘s album Remember My Name arrives this Friday, September 24th!. Talking about the project, Mickey says “I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Blackness#Music Industry#Yahoo
Q985

CMT Honoring Mickey Guyton as 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year

CMT will honor Mickey Guyton as their Breakout Artist of the Year during the upcoming 2021 CMT Artists of the Year celebration in October. CMT announced the honor in a press release on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 23). Guyton will receive special recognition at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony that takes place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville on Oct. 13 and airs live on CMT. Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton will all be honored as CMT's Artists of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Mickey Guyton: 'I never stood up for myself, ever'

For Mickey Guyton, the last 18 months have been nothing short of a whirlwind. The 37-year-old finally broke into the mainstream after almost 20 years of push backs with the powerful and polarising songs, Black Like Me and What Are You Going To Tell Her?. She went on to become...
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Mickey Guyton has officially arrived

Mickey Guyton's debut album, "Remember Her Name," is a watershed moment for country music, a genre with precious few commercially successful Black female artists. Why it matters: Rave reviews and industry buzz signal Guyton is ready to break into a new strata of mainstream success as country music faces an ongoing reckoning.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefashionistastories.com

Mickey Guyton in Ulla Johnson Performing on The Today Show

Mickey Guyton performed on The Today Show this morning(September 24th) to celebrate and promote the release of her new album ''Remember Her Name'' which drops today as well. For her performance and appearance, she wore a ULLA JOHNSON PRE-FALL 2021 white ruffle knit dress which was adorned with a black ETRO belt. Love the dress but I am questioning whether or not she needed the belt because I don't think that she did.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Country star Mickey Guyton talks about her new album, new baby and more

As the Citi Concert series continues on TODAY, Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton talks about her debut album, “Remember Her Name.” “I’ve been holding back tears all morning,” she says. “It feels so good to be here.” She also calls out her father and husband, who are in the audience for her TODAY plaza concert, and shares pictures of the new baby, Grayson.Sept. 24, 2021.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

In 'Remember Her Name,' Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of the considerable strength of “Remember Her Name.” It’s a record that, on one hand, credibly posits Guyton as America’s next country-pop crossover superstar and, on the other, is unflinching about addressing the obstacles that may well still stand in the way of that happening.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Mickey Guyton Release Another New Song From Upcoming Album

Mickey Guyton has released a new song called “Love My Hair” from her upcoming debut album, Remember Her Name. She co-wrote the song for the new project which will be released on September 24th. Mickey said, “I wrote ‘Love My Hair’ after seeing a video of a little Black girl...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy