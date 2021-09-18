The incredible amount of money Lionel Messi will earn at PSG

Lionel Messi will earn a whopping £94m in wages over his three years at PSG, with details of his contract in the French capital now revealed. The 34-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer in the summer after financially crippled Barcelona accepted defeat in their bid to re-register him for La Liga while complying with the division's salary cap. He penned a three-year deal in Paris instead, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.