CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The incredible amount of money Lionel Messi will earn at PSG

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi will earn a whopping £94m in wages over his three years at PSG, with details of his contract in the French capital now revealed. The 34-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer in the summer after financially crippled Barcelona accepted defeat in their bid to re-register him for La Liga while complying with the division's salary cap. He penned a three-year deal in Paris instead, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Lionel Messi's Eye-Watering PSG Contract Has Been Leaked

Following Lionel Messi's blockbuster move to the French capital, details of his lucrative Paris Saint-Germain contract have been leaked. After ending his 21-year association with his beloved Barcelona, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG in one of the most high-profile player moves of the summer transfer window. Incredibly, the...
SOCCER
90min.com

Barcelona confirm signing of Emre Demir from Kayserispor

Barcelona have confirmed they have struck a deal to sign Kayserispor starlet Emre Demir, who will join the Catalan side next summer. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder made his senior debut for Kayserispor all the way back in January 2019 and has since gone on to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Turkish Super Lig, having fired home against Genclerbirligi in November of that year.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergi Roberto
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
ESPN

Lionel Messi watches as PSG crush Clermont to keep perfect record intact

Paris Saint-Germain kept their perfect Ligue 1 record intact as they hammered promoted Clermont 4-0 with a brutal display on Saturday. In the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who were not in the squad after returning late from international duty with Argentina and Brazil, Kylian Mbappe netted his fourth goal on his first appearance at the Parc des Princes since his failed transfer to Real Madrid.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi set for PSG Champions League debut v Club Brugge

Lionel Messi looks set to make his Paris Saint-Germain Champions League debut in this week’s clash away at Club Brugge. The Ligue 1 giants head off to Belgium on September 15 for their first European game with the Parisians looking to secure a first ever Champions League title in 2022.
UEFA
The US Sun

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe start together for first time at PSG vs Club Brugge leaving fans salivating

LIONEL MESSI makes his first start for Paris Saint-Germain tonight. And the Argentine is joined in PSG's formidable attack by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Fans were robbed of the opportunity to see the star trio together during Messi's debut for the French giants, when Mauricio Pochettino brought the 34-year-old on for Neymar during their 2-0 victory over Reims.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#French#L Equipe#The Champions League#Crypto Com#Catalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Michael Owen puts PSG on blast for Lionel Messi signing

PSG played to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday in their first Champions League group stage fixture. There was lots of criticism following the game because Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe struggled to gel in the final third. But, former Real Madrid and Liverpool striker Michael...
SOCCER
SkySports

Lionel Messi fails to inspire PSG but Jude Bellingham stars for Dortmund - Champions League round-up

Lionel Messi failed to spark Paris Saint-Germain on his first start as the Ligue 1 side were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in their Champions League opener. Messi hit the woodwork but was otherwise far from his brilliant best alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, despite the feverish anticipation of 'MNM' taking to the pitch together for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Cadiz fans taunt Barcelona with cruel Lionel Messi jibe

Spanish giants, Barcelona currently find themselves in a mess both on and off the pitch, with the club in massive debt which led the Catalan side to lose their greatest ever player, Lionel Messi in the summer. Barcelona created headlines in the summer when they announced that they would not...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

‘I’m Glad It Happened’ – PSG Legend Safet Sušić Is Happy to See Lionel Messi With the French Giants

There are many happy with the arrival of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and French football, considering the boost it will provide Ligue 1 over the next two seasons. In an interview with Le Foot Paris (via Paris Fans), former Paris Saint-Germain legend Safet Sušić discussed what it means to see the 34-year-old in the French capital. Furthermore, the 66-year-old stated that Messi is one of the better players he’s ever seen lace up a pair of boots.
SOCCER
90min.com

'Lionel Messi was a tyrant in training,' claims Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has opened up on former club talisman, Lionel Messi, revealing that the Argentina icon was a menace in training and demanded the best out of the players and the managerial staff. Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after Barcelona decided not to offer him...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy