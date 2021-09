Going through the projected matchups in lead up to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first game of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills, one can’t but help turn to rookie first round RB Najee Harris with anticipation as to how he will fare in his first regular season game. Harris has been as-advertised during the preseason, showcasing that power and ability to push the pile as a physical runner in-between the tackles while also showing the elusiveness and pass catching skills that are rare for a 230lb running back to possess. Harris has also been the epitome of a workhorse runner in his preseason action, playing a vast majority of the snaps with the first-team offense.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO