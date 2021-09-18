CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Hoehn's Bakery closes abruptly in Highlandtown after 94 years

By Joanna Sullivan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlandtown residents won't be able to get their Saturday morning marshmallow doughnut fix this weekend — or ever. Hoehn's Bakery, the beloved corner retailer best known for its doughnuts, crullers and peach cake, shut its doors this week after more than 90 years in business. In an Instagram post, the family-owned business expressed gratitude for the community's support and said the closure was due to "multiple reasons, not just one."

