Hoehn's Bakery closes abruptly in Highlandtown after 94 years

Although the announcement came at the end of July, it seems like the news that Chin’s Restaurant is closing for good this month is just now starting to sink in for many. “It is with mixed emotions that we share that after almost 36 years at our Kanawha City location, we will be retiring at the end of September and Chin’s last day of business will be Sept. 30, 2021,” the longtime Chinese restaurant — and a true local fixture — posted on Facebook back on July 28.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO