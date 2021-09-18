ABAC Bainbridge arts series opens with Black Market Trust

The Black Market Trust takes the stage in the Kirbo Center at ABAC Bainbridge on Sept. 27 as part of the Carter Arts & Lecture Series presented by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Special Photo

TIFTON — The Black Market Trust takes the stage in the Kirbo Center at ABAC Bainbridge on Sept. 27 as part of the Carter Arts & Lecture Series presented by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Visitors will witness five world-class musicians perform songs with a Gypsy jazz blend.

The Black Market Trust entertains with sounds straight out of the Great American songbook. The group will perform at 6 p.m. in the Kirbo Center.

Various treks across the globe earned the musicians of The Black Market Trust a reputation as one of the premier live acts performing in music today. With performances intertwined with vocal harmonies and Rat Pack-style comedy, the artists meld the vibes of a gypsy campfire and a slick metropolitan nightclub.

Based in Los Angeles, the five-man group is made up of Jeff Radaich, Brian Netzley, Nick Coventry, Brandon Laws and Kale Stiles. Their debut album, “The Black Market Trust,” was released in 2012. The group’s music has been featured in the TV shows “Happy Endings” and “Casual.”

Next up in the Carter Arts & Lecture Series is a one-man pay titled “Churchill” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the Kirbo Center.

The Thomas M. Kirbo and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation is the season sponsor for the series. First Port City Bank is the event sponsor, and Miles Realty Co. is the preferred sponsor.

Season tickets for the Carter Arts and Lecture Series are $40 and can be purchased at arts.abac.edu. or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 243-6980. All ABAC students will be admitted free to the performance. Adult individual tickets are $10, and student individual tickets are $5.