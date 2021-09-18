CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Charles Eide of EideCom: “Commitment to your mission”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommitment to your mission. Positivity. Innovative mindset. Love for your team. Willingness to be wrong. As part of our series about the “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Charles Eide. Charles Eide is the founder and CEO...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

The Power of Instincts in Business

Recently, I had a conversation that ended with me seeing red flags. In the past, I’ve ignored these red flags in pursuit of executing. What I came to realize is that’s a very short-term approach, an approach that actually works against you. You may get out of the gate quicker, but you’ll definitely not hit the finish line any faster or in a better position. The long-term approach is to address it immediately by following your instincts. There is no need to delay important conversations, decisions or outcomes to a later date. The majority of the time people don’t listen or follow their instincts because they want to avoid confrontation, however, the most effective way to improve performance is not to avoid it, but rather approach conversations in a constructive and positive way.
SMALL BUSINESS
Clearfield Progress

COMMITMENT TO KINDNESS

WESTOVER — Students at Harmony Area Elementary School are learning to be generous and considerate to others. The school was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Choose Kindness Foundation — a philanthropic organization based in Salem, Ore. The foundation made awards to 82 schools nationwide and asked them to use the funds to develop active partnerships to teach and celebrate kindness with the intent of creating welcoming, inclusive and caring school environments.
WESTOVER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#St
Thrive Global

Ashley Russo: “Don’t give the power back”

Don’t give the power back. As women, we have come so far and we still have a long way to go. There have been generations of women who worked hard to get us all to this point. Take control of your financial life, rather than give that power back. As...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Thrive Global

Daniel Mangena: “Be compassionate with yourself and remember that you are human”

Be compassionate with yourself and remember that you are human. Going for great things is amazing and very, very powerful, but we do well to remember that as humans, we’re not going to hit every single mark, we’re not going to hit every single goal and being okay with that will be instrumental in handling those times when we don’t actually hit the goal.
PHILANTHROPY
Thrive Global

Four Philanthropists Who Are Famous

The wish to promote the welfare of others is indicative of those who perceive themselves as part of the whole of humanity. This virtue of charity is considered the greatest of all virtues. The names of such men as Andrew Carnegie (supporter of public libraries), John D. Rockefeller (donor to higher education and modern medicine study and application), and George Peabody (supporter of the construction of private colleges and hospitals)are recognizable to the American public for their great wealth and monopolies. In addition, they are renowned for their generosity in donating significant sums of money to noble causes.
CHARITIES
Thrive Global

Laura Bowley of Neolé: “Create a shared experience”

Create a shared experience. Isolation has been a real issue throughout the pandemic. One way to bring people together is by creating an experience they can share together. Sometimes that’s by shipping them something physical that they can use or experience simultaneously during the event (e.g., decorations, food, items for an activity). A cooking class or yoga class is another experience that everyone can engage in at the same time. Make sure you have a way for people to talk with each other and show off what they’re doing. A shared experience is no time to turn off video and mute everyone. OK, maybe during yoga…
PODCAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
Thrive Global

Eric Recker of Indicaloud: “Never Stop Grinding”

Never Stop Grinding. Starting a business and maintaining a successful business is hard work. If you aren’t willing to put in the work and set the tone for your business, no one else will work hard to make your business a success. It’s up to you and your leadership team to set the tone!
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

T Tara Turk-Haynes of Leaf Group: “Education ”

Education — go out there and learn things about other people in a way that is rooted in those people. Don’t put the burden of education on them but take advantage of modern resources to create a path of educational growth for yourself. Curating your knowledge so that it fits your narrative is the opposite of inclusive.
EDUCATION
Thrive Global

Deanna Singh of Flying Elephant: “Learn how to talk about things like race and social identity”

Learn how to talk about things like race and social identity. The most common reason why people don’t engage in these uncomfortable conversations is fear. They are afraid of saying the wrong thing — and they are also afraid of saying nothing. That is a paralyzing place to be, and we want to keep moving forward. That is why I give people the language and common experiences they need to allow them to breach new topics more bravely. It is much like learning a new language!
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Michelle Grace Maiellaro: “Smile Often (and Laugh More)”

Smile Often (and Laugh More). A smile is one of the easiest ways to express gratitude to others. It’s an unspoken sign that means, “I’m so happy you’re here,” or “Thank you for existing.”. As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis...
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Why is it Beneficial and Advisable to Live in the Present?

Suppose you lost 600 rupees four days ago and remember that today, it means you are dwelling in the past. Or say, you faced some problem on your way and you begin to think, ‘if I face that problem again, I will deal with it in this manner now.’ To think about the future while sitting here in the present means you are dwelling in the future. All Gnani, the Enlightened Ones, say one thing – Remain in the present.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Morning Meditations Of Regrets Domain: Clint Ballard, Jr. ❤

Taking a chance on love, and giving your heart to someone is, risky. ❤ It’s the epitome of being at risk, with someone. One heart, mind, body, and Soul are practically on the line. Nevertheless, these are one of the risks when it comes to love. However, let’s remember to keep in mind that love is still a beautiful thing! Sometimes, the journey is more strenuous than what we desire it to be. Nevertheless, love is still, love!
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

7 Confidence Building Exercises To Make You A Better Leader

When it comes to being a leader, you’ll need to show the conviction and assurance to make people want to follow you. It sounds simple, but before you start building confidence in others, you have to first develop it in yourself. Feeling confident isn’t always easy, especially when you’re in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy