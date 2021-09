Who says yachts can’t inspire childlike wonder? Not Lürssen, which is showing off a whimsical new superyacht concept dubbed Alice at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. As the moniker suggests, the emission-free vessel is heavily inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1965 fantasy classic, Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland. Measuring 322 feet, the Alice will feature five fantastical decks. But in a twist right out of Carroll’s book, a main deck won’t be one of them. In a YouTube video previewing the concept, the German shipyard’s designer Jim Robert Sluijter said that the idea for this came from talking to yacht owners, many of whom...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO