TikToker Claims She Picked Up Brian Laundrie, Fiancé of Missing Hiker Gabby Petito, While Hitchhiking in Grand Teton

The FBI and social media sleuths alike hope to piece together what happened to Gabby Petito. She went missing last month while hiking with her fiancé in the Grand Teton National Park in late August. So far, Brian Laundrie hasn’t helped in the investigation, and his movements around that time are unclear. Until now, perhaps. Because a TikToker said she picked up the 22-year-old hitchhiking alone in Wyoming park around the time Petito went missing.

In a TikTok, user Miranda Baker said she and her boyfriend gave Brian Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29. That’s four days after Gabby Petito last spoke with her family or posted a photo to Instagram, The New York Post said.

Baker said Laundrie approached them and asked for a ride. “He was not frantic, and he was very polite to us,” she says in the video. She added that everything seemed fine until Baker mentioned they were going to Jackson Hole.

“Once I said Jackson Hole he became agitated,” Baker says in her post. “He seemed like he needed to get out, he was kind of antsy. And that’s when things got weird.”

They dropped him off at Jackson Dam where he told them he planned to continue to hitchhike. Baker said she spoke with the FBI and other investigators about the supposed interaction.

Brian Laundrie had a vehicle. So, it’s unclear why he would be hitchhiking through the Grand Teton National Park. He and Gabby Petito were on a road trip, and Laundrie returned to Florida alone in Petito’s van on Sept. 1. He hasn’t cooperated with investigators since.

Family of Brian Laundrie Say He Is Now Missing, Also

Sometime after investigators reached out to speak with him earlier this month, Laundrie also disappeared. His family said they haven’t seen him his Tuesday, Fox News reported.

The family of Gabby Petito doesn’t believe he’s missing. They say he’s merely trying to avoid speaking to investigators.

“All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing,” the family said in a statement Friday from their attorney, Richard B. Stafford.

Police in North Port, Florida, are looking for Laundrie but investigators stressed that he isn’t a suspect in Petito’s disappearance.

“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working multiple missing person investigations,” the department said in a press release.

Laundrie and Petito spent the summer traveling around the country in a converted 2012 Ford Transit van before she went missing in Wyoming. The couple traveled through Utah’s Zion National Park in late July.