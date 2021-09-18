CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Dismisses Jermaine Dupri's Catalog, Demands Dr. Dre For "Verzuz"

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how many times Swizz Beatz and Timbaland try to sell off Verzuzas a "celebration," the competitive nature of hip-hop will always persevere. Last night, Fat Joe hosted a special episode of the Joprah show on Instagram Live with special guests Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri who ended up in a near-pre-battle Verzuz with Diddy. The man known as Love went in during the IG Live appearance, calling out JD's catalog and declaring the ATL producer as an unworthy opponent.

Popculture

Usher Weighs in on Diddy Shading Jermaine Dupri

Diddy may not think Jermaine "JD" Dupri is worthy of going up against him in a Verzus battle, but Usher does. Usher is weighing in on Diddy's shade gone viral toward the iconic Atlanta producer. It all went down amid Ja Rule and Fat Joe's recent Verzus battle when JD challenged the Bad Boy Records label owner to a Verzuz of their own.
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Timbaland
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Fat Joe
Ts Madison Calls Out Boosie Following Normani & Teyana's VMAs Performance

There has been much talk about "protecting the children" amid conversations regarding Lil Nas X. The rapper-singer has been unveiling an epic rollout to the arrival of his debut studio album MONTERO this Friday (September 17) and critics have not been silent. Several people have taken offense to Nas X's "Industry Baby" music video, his performance where he kissed a man, and his promotional material where he is seen wearing a prosthetic pregnancy belly.
Complex

Puff Daddy Joins Fat Joe’s IG Live With Jermaine Dupri, Calls Out Dr. Dre and Says ‘I’m The Greatest’

The Jermaine Dupri vs. Diddy saga continues. On Friday night, the hip-hop moguls hopped on Fat Joe’s Instagram Live and participated in some good ol‘ fashion smack-talking. The stream, which also included Snoop Dogg, came just days after Diddy rejected Dupri’s Verzuz challenge, claiming the So So Def boss wasn’t a worthy opponent, and that he would rather go up against Dr. Dre.
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Get Into Heated Exchange On Livestream

They're two of the biggest producers in Hip Hop with legacies that continue to reach new heights decades after they stepped into the scene, but there has been a divide in recent days regarding their catalogs. Verzuz has ignited a bit of a war after Jermaine Dupri publicly called out Diddy for a battle. The Bad Boy mogul answered the So So Def icon and didn't seem interested in going up against him.
Diddy Crashes Ja Rule + Fat Joe Verzuz To Declare Dr. Dre Is His Only Worthy Opponent

New York, NY – Bad Boy Records mogul Diddy has yet to do a Verzuz battle — but the Fat Joe and Ja Rule event on Tuesday night (September 14) has him thinking about it. As the Terror Squad captain and Murder Inc. vet went head-to-head at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater, Diddy slid into the Instagram Live comment section to say, “Only person I would do is [Dr.] Dre.”
Nelly To Get His Roses & A Crown At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Atlanta, Georgia – Nelly’s remarkable run in the early 2000s is being recognized by BET at their annual Hip Hop Awards show. On Monday (September 20), BET announced Nelly will be the recipient of the 2021 “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards, taking place on October 5.
Jermaine Dupri Flexes Songwriting Honors: "I Am In A Seat Puff Daddy Can't Pay For"

We're waiting for news that Dr. Dre has entered the chat, but until then, fans continue to watch as Jermaine Dupri and Diddy go at it over their catalogs. During the recent Veruz with Fat Joe and Ja Rule, Dupri declared that he wanted to go toe-to-toe with Diddy. Mr. Combs has other plans, it seems, as he has been petitioning to face off against Dr. Dre for over a year. Instead of politely declining the invitation, Diddy instead told Dupri that he didn't have enough hits to join him onstage and since that time, the pair have been going back and forth.
Diddy Says Jermaine Dupri Doesn’t Have Enough Hits To Battle Him

While fans were enjoying the Fat Joe and Ja Rule “Verzuz” battle on Tuesday night (Sept. 14) celebrities were also in the comment section. One in particular was Diddy who reiterated who he wants to go up against for a Verzuz battle. “Only person I would do is dre,” Diddy...
Jermaine Dupri Continues to Shade Puff Daddy Amid Verzuz Hype

The conversation surrounding Diddy and Jermaine Dupri going hit for hit with their catalog is getting hot. It all began following a verzuz battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule when Dupri called out Diddy, saying he wanted to battle the Bad Boy producer. While many were hyped about the request, Puff kindly declined, suggesting Dr.Dre instead.
Birdman Says He Accomplished More Than JAY-Z & Diddy

It feels like the hip-hop media landscape has been dominated by Birdman for the last few days, following his recent interview on the Big Facts Podcast. The Cash Money Records great dropped plenty of gems during the podcast, including anecdotes about how he handed over nearly $1.5 billion to Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne only being suitable to battle himself on Verzuz, nearly signing Kanye West as a producer, and much more. Now, let's dive into the claims he made about being more accomplished than just about everybody, including JAY-Z and Diddy.
Fat Joe & Ja Rule "Verzuz" Featured Jadakiss, Ashanti, Remy Ma, Nelly, Dre, & Lil Mo

It has been another glorious Verzuz. We watched two Hip Hop icons join together on stage and Fat Joe and Ja Rule did not disappoint with both the hits and entertaining banter. We knew that leading into the Verzuz these two would be trash-talking their way through the performance, and while it seemed as if they were digging a little too deep at times, fans knew that it was all in love and fun—something that both Ja and Joe made clear at the end.
