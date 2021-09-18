Diddy Dismisses Jermaine Dupri's Catalog, Demands Dr. Dre For "Verzuz"
No matter how many times Swizz Beatz and Timbaland try to sell off Verzuzas a "celebration," the competitive nature of hip-hop will always persevere. Last night, Fat Joe hosted a special episode of the Joprah show on Instagram Live with special guests Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri who ended up in a near-pre-battle Verzuz with Diddy. The man known as Love went in during the IG Live appearance, calling out JD's catalog and declaring the ATL producer as an unworthy opponent.www.hotnewhiphop.com
