As one of the first people on the MTV VMAs red carpet, Lil Nas X immediately had heads turning. The 22-year-old rapper showed up to the big event at the Barclays Center wearing a stunning Atelier Versace lilac pantsuit with a matching train that draped with every step he took. The off-the-shoulder jacket is covered with shining embellishments that are also featured throughout the leg of his pants. We cannot talk about this outfit without discussing the square-toe boots he is rocking in the exact same lilac color. Obsessed! "I'm happy, I look good," he said during the VMAs preshow, and we couldn't agree more.

