'No reason' for optimism that Taliban's ban on girls' education will end, human rights analyst warns

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
 7 days ago
Boys in grades 7-12 returned to school in Afghanistan on Saturday for the first time in months, but girls of the same age did not, as they effectively remain banned from going to class by the Taliban. The group has suggested it would allow girls to return to secondary school...

The Week

