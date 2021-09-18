College GameDay reveals Week 3 guest picker at Penn State
ESPN’s “College GameDay” has revealed its celebrity guest picker for its Week 3 broadcast from State College ahead of the Penn State-Auburn game. And one of the Nittany Lions’ all-time greats has the honors on Saturday as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley makes his latest return to Happy Valley. Barkley, of course, tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season and is looking to get back on track in the early stages of 2021. He registered 13 carries for 57 yards and 2 catches for 12 yards as the Giants fell to the Washington Football Team on “Thursday Night Football”.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
