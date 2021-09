Two Atlanta icons have come together once again on a track that they're hoping will stake its claim on fans' playlists. Gunna has been celebrating this week after he not only helped open a grocery store at his old middle school in Georgia, but he received his own day in South Fulton. The 28-year-old College Park native is known for giving back to the community that helped raise him, and when he isn't crossing good deeds off of his to-do list, Gunna is in the studio making magic—this time with Future on their track, "Too Easy."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO