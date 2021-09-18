CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

I continue to smile every day, says Pele

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSao Paulo [Brazil], September 18 (ANI): Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele on Friday stated that his recovery is going well after the 80-year-old was briefly transferred back to an intensive care unit (ICU) on Friday after suffering breathing difficulties. Football legend Pele was visited by his daughter Kely Nascimento...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pele’s daughter says he will leave intensive care within days

Pele is to leave intensive care within days after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour from his colon, his daughter has announced. Kely Nascimento has revealed the 80-year-old three-time World Cup winner “is not in pain and is in a good mood” at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.
SOCCER
Reuters

Pele recovering well in Brazil hospital, says daughter

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil soccer legend Pele is "recovering well" after colon surgery, his daughter said on Friday, addressing concerns about his health following newspaper reports he had been readmitted to an intensive care unit. "He is recovering well and within normal range. I promise!" Pele's daughter...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Pele posts to Instagram from hospital to assure fans he's 'continuing to smile' and 'recovering very well' after being readmitted to intensive care just three days on from leaving following an operation to remove a colon tumour

Pele has taken to social media to tell fans he is doing well despite 'a little step back' in his recovery after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour from his colon earlier this month. The three-time World Cup winner was expected to return home shortly after he left intensive care...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Pele continues recovery, undergoes physiotherapy in hospital

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Soccer legend Pele continues to recover from colon surgery, with his family posting a video of the 80-year-old Brazilian smiling while undergoing physiotherapy in his Sao Paulo hospital room. The former Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player had a tumor removed on Sept....
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pele
ntvhoustonnews.com

Pele transferred out of intensive care, says hospital

Pele has been moved out of intensive care and into a general room after the Brazilian soccer great underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his right colon, Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital said on Tuesday (September 14). The hospital added in the statement that the 80-year-old is in good...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Pele ‘punching the air’ and getting ‘better every day’

Sao Paulo (AFP) – Brazilian football legend Pele said Sunday he is “punching the air” to celebrate “every better day” after the 80-year-old suffered his latest health scare. “As you can see, I’m punching the air in celebration of every better day,” Pele wrote on Instagram beside a photograph of...
WORLD
World Soccer Talk

Pele playing cards, smiling after surgery: daughter

Sao Paulo (AFP) – Football legend Pele, 80, has taken “several steps” towards recovery after a colon operation three weeks ago, his daughter said Friday. “These last days, he has taken several steps,” Kely Nascimento said in a message on Instagram with photos of the two of them playing cards, Pele smiling.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Ani#Icu
Tribal Football

AC Milan defender Tomori: Abraham and I talk every day

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori admits he's helping former Chelsea teammate Tammy Abraham to settle at Roma. Abraham struck again in their Europa Conference League victory over CSKA Sofia last night. Tomori told DAZN: "We talk almost every day, we have played for Chelsea since we were seven and we...
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Pele sings for Santos as recovery continues

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pele delighted fans of his former club Santos on Wednesday after his daughter posted a video of him singing the club’s anthem as the three-time World Cup winner continues his recovery from colon surgery. The former Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player has been in...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool ‘enter race’ for Erling Haaland as Chelsea ‘target Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt’

What the papers sayThe queue for Erling Haaland continues to grow, with reports suggesting Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for the prolific Borussia Dortmund forward. The Liverpool Echo, citing Mundo Deportivo, says the Reds are looking to potentially beat the 21-year-old’s wealth of other suitors, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, to a deal.Chelsea are believed to have a new number one target in the form of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Daily Mirror reports Blues bosses have turned their attention to the 22-year-old Holland international, after the club were unable to secure Jules Kounde in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

French football wrestles with violence in stadiums as fans return

After a year of football in empty stadiums the return of supporters this season should have been a cause for celebration, but France is reeling from a series of incidents involving fans in and around Ligue 1 games. It has all led to much soul-searching in France, and it may be that many are using the return to the charged atmospheres of football grounds to release pent-up frustrations from a year of coronavirus restrictions.
SOCCER
Birmingham Star

SLC appoints Mahela Jayawardene as consultant during T20 WC

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 24 (ANI): Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the consultant of the Sri Lankan squad for the first round of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday. Jayawardena, who is currently the head coach...
SPORTS
Sportico

FIFA Pushes for Biennial World Cup Amid UEFA Criticism

In an effort to get more of its membership behind the idea of a biennial World Cup, global soccer’s major governing body, FIFA, invited all of its 211 members to an online summit to take place Sept. 30. Opposition to the proposal has been strong. From fans to associations, scholars to club owners, many in the soccer world have voiced their concern and do not want to change the 91-year status quo of a tournament every four years. The major proponents thus far are a handful of retired players FIFA invited to Qatar for a two-day event earlier this month, and...
UEFA
Birmingham Star

Ireland rugby match to be canceled as fans unable to travel

Ireland's first rugby match of the 2021-22 season against the USA Eagles is to be canceled because of the continuing U.S. travel restrictions on Irish fans. The match had been scheduled for October 30th at the 65,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Even though travel restricions between the U.S....
WORLD
Birmingham Star

It's an honour to be icon player of Gladiators: Russell

Dubai [UAE], September 24 (ANI): West Indian star all-rounder Andre Russell is the new icon player for Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 league. Deccan Gladiators, the runners-up side in the 2019 edition, has roped in Russell keeping in mind that the 2021 edition will feature an increased number of matches that will be played over a longer period than previous seasons. The fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is scheduled to be held from November 19 to December 4, 2021. The Jamaican all-rounder, who is one of the star performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is coming on the back of some excellent performances in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell is also one of the key members of the West Indies World T20 Squad. Commenting on his elevation as the icon of the side, Russell said: "I am extremely excited to be the Icon Player of Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 this year and I am looking forward to be out there with the team and go all the way to win the title. It is also an honour to be regarded as the Icon Player in the team and I will thrive to live up to the expectation and the faith that the team management has bestowed upon me." Deccan Gladiators team owner Gaurav Grover is elated to have Russell as the icon player in the side and said, "We are thrilled to have Andre Russell as the Icon Player in the side and I am sure that with his boundless energy and impeccable record in the game, his presence will act as a morale booster to everyone in the side and he will help the team climb newer heights." (ANI)
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy