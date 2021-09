Destroy All Humans! 2020 was a good remake of the original game and it seems that a new one is in development. With Sony seemingly accidentally leaking the news early. Not only did it come from Sony's official account but THQ Nordic has a special live stream set for this Friday. It's not clear if this is a remake of the original sequel or a brand new entry. The title is called Reprobed which could indicate a remake or a new entry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO