NFL

Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy, advice for Week 2, 2021

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest NFL odds, several teams already are projected to be far better than their opponents in Week 2. In fact, there are three games with double-digit NFL spreads to consider for your NFL football pool picks. Not surprisingly, the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of those clubs, while another is the Cleveland Browns, who squandered a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost their season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers and Browns both are 12.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans, respectively, in the latest Week 2 NFL Vegas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and many will jump on them with their NFL survivor pool picks.

