Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Approaching $50K With a Solid Weekend Rally

Bitcoin has managed to recover around $2,000 since yesterday’s low after China reminded once again about its hostile stance against crypto. Yesterday the crypto markets went through another bloodbath initiated once again by China. Bitcoin dumped by $4,000 in minutes but has managed to complete a partial recovery as of now. Most altcoins suffered even more, and some have failed to bounce off decisively, including ETH, which still stands below $3,000.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO