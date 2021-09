ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe Putney Health System Officials said they are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 admissions but the number of COVID patients is still high. “We only had one COVID admission in our health system (Thursday). That hasn’t happened since mid-July before the latest surge began. That is certainly a positive indication that transmission of the delta variant is slowing down, but our patient volume remains high and our critical care resources remain stretched. Additionally, we know the longer the virus sticks around, the greater the chances that another dangerous variant will take hold,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.

ALBANY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO