TWO ALARM APARTMENT FIRE

Around 12:00 am South Montgomery Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the Imperial Chase Apartments at Raypine and Brook Haven and found fire and smoke coming from a two-story apartment. They made a fast attack and got the fire out quickly. No injuries. Woodlands Fire dept assisted. According to SMCFD, a female was cooking in her second-floor apartment, and something caught fire, which caught the kitchen and then her apartment on fire. She was able to get out safely. Four apartments are affected by smoke and water damage. Good sound bite with MCFD.