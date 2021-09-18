CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 key questions: The Nets are clearly the team to beat in 2021-22, agree or disagree?

By Archive
NBA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the next 10 days, we’ll be answering one key question surrounding the 2021-22 NBA season. Here’s question four:. The Brooklyn Nets are clearly the team to beat in 2021-22, agree or disagree?. Disagree, if only because I respect defending champions, at least until they’ve lost, y’know, a game or...

www.nba.com

NBA

Brooklyn Nets Sign Devontae Cacok

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Devontae Cacok. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released. Cacok (6’7”, 240) joins the Nets after spending the last two seasons on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 21 games (one start), he recorded averages of 2.1 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per contest. Cacok was also a member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship team. In addition to his NBA experience, the 24-year-old appeared in 33 games (two starts) with the Lakers’ NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, during the 2019-20 campaign, posting averages of 19.3 points on 66.0 percent shooting from the floor, 11.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.9 minutes per game, earning All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team honors. Cacok went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending four years (2015-19) at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he garnered Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore and was named All-CAA First Team as a junior and senior.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
NBA

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks: Three Takeaways from Preseason Press Conference

When a season ends too early, even a shortened offseason can go by too slowly. The agonizing Game 7 loss to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks started the clock on the countdown to the 2021-22 season for the Brooklyn Nets that will have the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving in place from day one.
NBA
NBA

Brooklyn Nets Training Camp: Roster Breakdown

The Brooklyn Nets are headed across the country to training camp in San Diego with a group that includes seven players returning from Brooklyn’s playoff roster — Bruce Brown, Nicolas Claxton, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, James Harden, Joe Harris, and Kyrie Irving — and one sort-of returning player in LaMarcus Aldridge, who joined the Nets in midseason and then retired after just five games due to an irregular heartbeat. After receiving medical clearance to play over the summer, Aldridge is back.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Inviting Former Nets, Knicks Guard Theo Pinson To Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have reportedly signed free agent wing Theo Pinson for training camp, which tips off next week. The 26-year-old guard previously played with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report Pinson’s pact with the Celtics on Wednesday morning. He’ll be a longshot to make the roster, joining Juwan Morgan and Luke Kornet as players set to attend camp without any guaranteed salary, but could be a candidate for Boston’s one remaining two-way contract. Pinson had a solid four-year collegiate career at UNC, and was the starting shooting guard when the Tar...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Will the Knicks break their losing streak against the Nets in 2021-22?

The Brooklyn Nets rolled into last season as one of the favorites to win it all with a team built around superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and bolstered their lineup throughout the season by acquiring James Harden and Blake Griffin. They appeared to be a lock to at least be in the Finals, and when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated after being decimated by injuries, there didn’t seem to be any team that could possibly stop them from lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy. But the Nets themselves were decimated by injuries, and despite some historic performances by Kevin Durant, they could not outlast the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
NBA

Brooklyn Nets Training Camp: 5 Things to Watch

The Brooklyn Nets open their 2021-22 training camp in San Diego on Tuesday, with their first preseason game soon to follow in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Sunday, Oct. 3. It’s been an active summer for the Nets, with just seven players remaining from the playoff roster. The visit...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets 2021-22 regular season schedule

The new NBA season is upon us, and the Brooklyn Nets are entering the 2021-22 campaign with championship-or-bust aspirations. Untimely injuries limited the Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden throughout the previous season – and haunted Brooklyn in the playoffs – but GM Sean Marks had a stellar offseason, and the Nets are loaded with talent from top to bottom. There are a few new veteran faces in town, along with potential breakout rookie Cameron Thomas.
NBA
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Best and worst-case scenarios for the 2021-22 season

Looking at the best and worst-case scenarios for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22. Entering the new season, most teams have a range of outcomes they could see playing out for themselves. The Brooklyn Nets are not one of those teams. Their expectations are clear. Either win the NBA championship or bust. For the Nets franchise and fanbase, anything else would be considered a disappointment, and rightfully so.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
AllPacers

He Once Blew In The Ear Of LeBron James And Now This Former Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers Star Reportedly Worked Out For The Dallas Mavericks On Thursday

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for three players on Thursday (see Tweet below from Charania). The three players according to Charania and Krawczynski were Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Ironically, both Ellis and Stephenson played for the...
NBA

