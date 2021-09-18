-MCTXSheriff Arrest Two Juveniles Following Burglary Investigation

On September 17, 2021, at about 3:30 pm, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an officer assist call in the 30000 block of Legacy Pines in Spring, Texas. Houston Police Department Officers requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office when suspects they were detained in an investigation fled on foot. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter and assisted in searching for the suspects. While searching the area, Deputies noticed a broken window on a home and were notified by a resident that the suspects had broken into the home and were still inside. Upon a thorough search of the residence, both suspects were located and detained. Detectives arrived on scene and completed a search of the residence and a search of the suspects’ vehicle which lead to the recovery of multiple stolen firearms. The suspects’ vehicle was also discovered to have been stolen in a separate incident in Montgomery County. These suspects are believed to be connected to numerous vehicle burglaries in Montgomery County. Both suspects are 15-year-old juvenile males from Montgomery County. The males were placed into custody on numerous charges and transported to Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.