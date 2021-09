BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rowing club in Baltimore has been selected to receive a grant to help student-athletes of color get involved in the sport. “Rowing has typically been a very white, prep school sport,” said Karyn Shackelford, the executive director of the club, Baltimore Community Rowing. “It is something that has not really reflected a lot of the communities in which boathouses reside.” The club is receiving $24,000 and new rowing equipment from the A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund, inspired by the book and movie A Most Beautiful Thing, which tells the story of America’s first all–black high school rowing team in Chicago. “The Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund is a organization that focuses...

