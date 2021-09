Firefighters are a tight fraternity. Their lives depend on that fraternity to thrive in order to accomplish their work on our behalf. The fraternity isn’t limited to those who serve in the same house, station or even state. The firefighter fraternity is a powerhouse all over the nation. An opportunity was given to our community to take 2,200 steps it would take the New York Fire Department (NYFD) to reach people on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center. The challenge was in memory of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9.11.2001. At least four very special folks not only took on the challenge, but they also donned the full body gear of a firefighter to do so.

