Yonkers, NY

Westchester Man Charged For Running Drug Deliveries That Led To Fatal ODs

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
Two men operating a narcotics delivery business in downstate New York, including one from Westchester, have been arrested for their roles in running the service, which led to multiple fatal drug overdoses.

Yonkers resident Jose Luis Tejada Aybar, age 39, and Allen Alexis Abisada Guzman, age 40, of the Bronx were charged with narcotics conspiracy following three fatal overdoses directly tied to their delivery service.

Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said that it is alleged that Tejada and Abisada’s business resulted in the death of Marsha Clarke in the Bronx, and Martin Banks and Edward Lynch in Yonkers.

According to the indictment, between January 2018 and February 2020, Tejada and Abisada operated the “Cab Louie Delivery Service” in the New York City area.

On Sept. 19, 2019, Abisada, while working for the business, delivered cocaine to Clarke, Banks, and Lynch.

Strauss said that within two days, the cocaine delivered by the Cab Louie Delivery Service, which was laced with fentanyl, caused each of them to overdose, and hospitalized Clarke’s husband.

It is alleged that shortly thereafter, Tejada saved a news article reporting the overdose deaths of Banks and Lynch on his phone, though he continued to operate the delivery service.

As part of the investigation, Strauss said that Tejada and Abisada, operating through the Cab Louie Delivery Service, repeatedly sold cocaine to an undercover NYPD officer.

“Today’s arrests illuminate the dangers associated with fentanyl-tainted street drugs,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. “Tejada’s alleged drug delivery service put lethal doses of drugs into three New Yorker’s hand, causing their overdose. Too many lives have been lost to fentanyl-related overdoses

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea added: “every overdose in New York City is traced back to its source by the NYPD and its enforcement partners, to prevent the senseless kinds of deaths the victims in this case suffered.”

Tejada and Abisada were each charged with narcotics conspiracy resulting in death. If convicted, they face a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

“As alleged, the defendants operated an on-demand delivery service for the distribution of highly addictive and dangerous drugs,” Strauss said. “The cocaine distributed by the defendants’ service was laced with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, and as alleged, caused the deaths of three victims.”

Daily Voice

