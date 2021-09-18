Three takeaways from Maryland football’s tight 20-17 win over Illinois
Maryland football was back in action and captured its third consecutive win to start the 2021 season with a low-scoring 20-17 victory over Illinois on Friday evening. After scoring a combined 92 points in their first two games against the likes of Howard and West Virginia, the Terps managed just three points when halftime came around. However, a resilient fourth quarter saw Maryland senior kicker Joseph Petrino play the hero as he knocked in a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win.www.testudotimes.com
