Family Relationships

One-line nuggets of wisdom

By Dear Annie
Clinton Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Annie: My mother passed away earlier this year. I’m sad to say that I did not like her. She was never nice to me. I was having a hard time in my life and for a while didn’t talk to anyone. My mother would say mean things to me like, “Your father wants to take you out of the will,” along with her favorite line: “I hate you!” She said that to me so many times over the years; it killed my self-esteem. Since she died, I’ve been curious about reconnecting with my dad. But I have no idea what he thinks of me. Maybe he hates me, too. I’m afraid to ask. What should I do? – Confused About Family.

